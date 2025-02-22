Sign up
Discuss
Previous
53 / 365
Xander and the Peace Pirate's
I saw this band 13 years ago and for some reason I haven't seen them again until now. They're still really good and deserving of a bigger stage
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
2
1
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
22nd February 2025 10:25pm
guitar
music
live
GaryW
Hi! I'm just cruising around the Latest 365 photos and noticed your photo of this band. Does the lead guitar player have an artificial hand/arm?
February 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Let there be peace
February 23rd, 2025
