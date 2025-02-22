Previous
Xander and the Peace Pirate's by scousesmurf
53 / 365

Xander and the Peace Pirate's

I saw this band 13 years ago and for some reason I haven't seen them again until now. They're still really good and deserving of a bigger stage
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
Hi! I'm just cruising around the Latest 365 photos and noticed your photo of this band. Does the lead guitar player have an artificial hand/arm?
February 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Let there be peace
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact