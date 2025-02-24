Previous
Jelly Baby by scousesmurf
55 / 365

Jelly Baby

Didn't notice the cracks in the glaze on this until I was taking the photo, added to the overall effect but probably means it's only got a year or two before it's all falling off
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact