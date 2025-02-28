Sign up
59 / 365
Fencing
Another day with not much time, so this is an early in the day photo, as I do have a thing for fences and shadows 🙂
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
tree
shadow
fencing
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very Engaging
February 28th, 2025
