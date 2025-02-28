Previous
Fencing by scousesmurf
59 / 365

Fencing

Another day with not much time, so this is an early in the day photo, as I do have a thing for fences and shadows 🙂
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very Engaging
February 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact