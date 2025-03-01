Sign up
60 / 365
Looking Up
After all these years, I still find it strange that although they demolished the building this was attached to, they left the steps, but I guess it's got good texture and provides a contrast with the smoother looking tower
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Tags
sky
,
architecture
,
concrete
,
upwards
