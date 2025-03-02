Previous
Trees by scousesmurf
61 / 365

Trees

I'm trying to avoid taking too many shots along the canal, but this was on a different stretch than where I usually am. The trees and reflections caught my eye and a path always adds something
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact