Boiled by scousesmurf
Boiled

Another challenge that I didn't read properly. I was meant to take a photo of a liquid droplet showing motion but ended up with this after I saw the water droplets forming on the kettle 🙂
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
Dave ace
Nicely done, though
March 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very creative
March 4th, 2025  
