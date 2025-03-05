Previous
Sitting Around by scousesmurf
64 / 365

Sitting Around

Not much time today so definitely my worst of the year, so far. Made it black and white to try and salvage it a bit 😕
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
I think its nice
March 5th, 2025  
