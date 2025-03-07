Previous
Trainspotting by scousesmurf
66 / 365

Trainspotting

Saw this lad preparing to take a photo of the incoming train and thought I'd capture him in the act. Only had my phone with me and had to be quick, as I was getting on the twin 😁
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great timing
March 7th, 2025  
