Previous
66 / 365
Trainspotting
Saw this lad preparing to take a photo of the incoming train and thought I'd capture him in the act. Only had my phone with me and had to be quick, as I was getting on the twin 😁
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
1
1
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
7th March 2025 7:57am
Tags
train
,
photographer
,
platform
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great timing
March 7th, 2025
