Previous
69 / 365
Smile
I was sitting there and just had this feeling I was being watched. Thankfully it seemed friendly 😄
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
10th March 2025 7:48pm
Tags
smile
,
face
,
seat
,
pareidolia
