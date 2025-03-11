Previous
Old Fork by scousesmurf
70 / 365

Old Fork

This is the fork I've had since I was a kid,which explains the scratches and chip and the sharp prongs 😄 I do still used it sometimes
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact