Previous
73 / 365
Pointed
Well you can probably guess, this is a throwaway shot when I had nothing else to photo 😄
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
macro
screw
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So stunning
March 15th, 2025
