76 / 365
Off to the Theatre
Off to see a band called Wardruna tonight and obviously I can't take photos inside so this one from the outside of the building will have to do 🙂
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
17th March 2025 7:02pm
Public
New Faces
crowd
liverpool
theatre
philharmonic
