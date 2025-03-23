Sign up
81 / 365
Ready to Row
Saw these getting ready for a row along the canal and decided to try and take a hip height shot and while walking along. Original shot was completely wonky but thankfully it was just about salvageable 🙂
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
23rd March 2025 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
canal
,
people
,
boat
