Off to the Shop by scousesmurf
83 / 365

Off to the Shop

I was going to upload a different photo but for some reason my phone didn't want to play ball but it seemed to want me to post this one 😄
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
22% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
March 25th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Interesting building. Great reflections and repeating patterns.
March 25th, 2025  
