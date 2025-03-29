Sign up
Previous
87 / 365
Daffodils
Well I had a theme or Flora today so decided to head to the local park which is full of daffodils. Wanted to try and avoid any houses, but didn't quite manage that
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
0
0
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Views
2
365
Pixel 7a
29th March 2025 10:05am
flowers
daffodils
field
