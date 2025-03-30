Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
Two Little Duck, Honk Honk
Back to the canal today and plenty of geese around so it would have been rude not to take a photo of at least one of them 😁
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
0
0
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
88
photos
15
followers
17
following
24% complete
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
30th March 2025 1:24pm
Tags
birds
,
water
,
geese
