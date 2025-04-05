Sign up
Gate
On a little trip away so been wandering around and took a few shots including this one. Both WiFi and Data signals are terrible so I've had to come out into the cold to post this 😄
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Scouse Smurf
365
Pixel 7a (lynx)
5th April 2025 5:01pm
path
,
gate
