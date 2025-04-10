Previous
Misty Loch by scousesmurf
99 / 365

Misty Loch

Just an hour earlier the visibility was a few metres ahead but thankfully it lifted and the rest of the day was lovely
10th April 2025

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
27% complete

