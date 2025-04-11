Sign up
100 / 365
Full Moon Rising (Almost)
Day before the full moon and another clear day so why not get a shot of the moon over the hills. It wasn't quite as dark as this but I wanted to focus on the moon so I used spot focusing and rescued the shadows
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
101
photos
15
followers
17
following
27% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Taken
11th April 2025 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
sky
,
moon
