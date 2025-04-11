Previous
Full Moon Rising (Almost) by scousesmurf
100 / 365

Full Moon Rising (Almost)

Day before the full moon and another clear day so why not get a shot of the moon over the hills. It wasn't quite as dark as this but I wanted to focus on the moon so I used spot focusing and rescued the shadows
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
27% complete

