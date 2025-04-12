Looking Down

Previous
I decided to try and walk up Ben Ledi, which I gave up on when Google showed me it was still an hour to the summit and the path wasn't getting any easier. I still did well for an old fat bloke and got a few nice photos from the point I reached
