Previous
101 / 365
Looking Down
I decided to try and walk up Ben Ledi, which I gave up on when Google showed me it was still an hour to the summit and the path wasn't getting any easier. I still did well for an old fat bloke and got a few nice photos from the point I reached
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
365
Pixel 7a (lynx)
12th April 2025 12:16pm
trees
clouds
path
hills
