102 / 365
Loch Lubnaig
A week by a Loch was always likely to result in multiple photos of the same body of water and here's another one which I had to take due to the gorgeous clouds 🙂
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
2
1
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
13th April 2025 2:41pm
Tags
sky
,
water
,
clouds
,
loch
,
lubnaig
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent clouds framing the lake
April 18th, 2025
Scouse Smurf
@365projectorgchristine
They did 🙂 I was lucky to get quite a few different weather conditions 😁
April 18th, 2025
