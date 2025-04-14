Previous
Wet Path by scousesmurf
Wet Path

Last day of the break wasn't as nice weather wise, but that didn't stop ebe going for another walk 🙂
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular photograph
April 18th, 2025  
Scouse Smurf
@365projectorgchristine Thank you, Christine. Very kind of you to say 🙂
April 18th, 2025  
