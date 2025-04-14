Sign up
103 / 365
Wet Path
Last day of the break wasn't as nice weather wise, but that didn't stop ebe going for another walk 🙂
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
2
1
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
107
photos
15
followers
17
following
29% complete
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
14th April 2025 9:39am
Tags
trees
,
rain
,
river
,
wet
,
path
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular photograph
April 18th, 2025
Scouse Smurf
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you, Christine. Very kind of you to say 🙂
April 18th, 2025
