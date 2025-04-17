Previous
Permanently Closed by scousesmurf
Permanently Closed

Almost walked past this but thankfully it caught the corner of my eye. Very interesting bricking up an old entrance but leaving the sign above or.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Scouse Smurf

Christine Sztukowski ace
A very story telling photo
April 18th, 2025  
