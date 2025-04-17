Sign up
106 / 365
Permanently Closed
Almost walked past this but thankfully it caught the corner of my eye. Very interesting bricking up an old entrance but leaving the sign above or.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
107
photos
15
followers
17
following
29% complete
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
17th April 2025 6:46pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
sign
,
bricks
,
wall
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A very story telling photo
April 18th, 2025
