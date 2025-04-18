Sign up
107 / 365
107 / 365
Subway
This is likely to be my photos for the current weekly challenge elsewhere. Theme is overexposed I had the idea of this shot, but wasn't expecting anyone to be walking though, so this was the only effort I took, quite happy with how it turned out 😁
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
1
2
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
107
photos
15
followers
17
following
29% complete
View this month »
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
18th April 2025 11:18am
Tags
graffiti
,
heart
,
subway
,
silhouettes
,
over-exposed
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome composition
April 18th, 2025
