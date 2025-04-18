Previous
Subway by scousesmurf
Subway

This is likely to be my photos for the current weekly challenge elsewhere. Theme is overexposed I had the idea of this shot, but wasn't expecting anyone to be walking though, so this was the only effort I took, quite happy with how it turned out 😁
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome composition
April 18th, 2025  
