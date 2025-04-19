Previous
Rest here a-wheel by scousesmurf
Rest here a-wheel

Not the most interesting of photos but it caught my eye. Just wondering why a wheel would be left on the bench 😃
19th April 2025

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
