113 / 365
The Virginmarys
The first of a few gigs I've got planned over the next couple of weeks. Not the greatest of photos but made it black and white to try and get something useable 🙂
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
0
0
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
116
photos
15
followers
17
following
31% complete
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
24th April 2025 9:24pm
Tags
black and white
,
band
,
music
