Previous
Next
The Day the Music Died by scousesmurf
114 / 365

The Day the Music Died

Quite appropriate after yesterday's photo, this was on the floor in the street I live. I'm guessing the kids didn't like the sound it made 😃😂
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Aww sad one
May 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact