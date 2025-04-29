Sign up
The Banjo
Had problems with the trains on way to work not going as far as my stop, so I walked to the station I could use. This pub was in my route, it's called The Banjo because of the shape of it and the attached houses 🙂
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Tags
pub
,
architecture
,
building
