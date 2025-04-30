Sign up
Museum
Was waiting to be picked up and thought I'd try and get a full shot of the Museum and Library buildings on this street. Very impressive and a nod to the old grandeur of Liverpool
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
119
photos
15
followers
17
following
32% complete
1
1
365
Pixel 7a (lynx)
30th April 2025 5:05pm
Public
museum
architecture
building
panorama
Janice
ace
Great panoramic shot.
May 11th, 2025
