Previous
Museum by scousesmurf
119 / 365

Museum

Was waiting to be picked up and thought I'd try and get a full shot of the Museum and Library buildings on this street. Very impressive and a nod to the old grandeur of Liverpool
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janice ace
Great panoramic shot.
May 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact