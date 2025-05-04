Sign up
Previous
123 / 365
Lichen
Another themed challenge (Negative Space) and not the greatest effort but I do keep trying so that's what matters 😁 Brought this piece of Lichen back from Scotland knowing I'd use it in a photo at some point. May use it again in a better shot too
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
4th May 2025 10:26pm
Tags
lichen
,
negative space
