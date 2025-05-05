Previous
Peel Off by scousesmurf
124 / 365

Peel Off

Found this random sticker on a post. Didn't risk removing it as I wasn't sure what the post might be used for 🙂
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
37% complete

