140 / 365
Waiting
Sometimes I try to just get a photo in the morning, in case I don't see anything else or don't have time later in the day.
This was one of them day, although I may have chosen the photo anyway
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
143
365
Pixel 7a (lynx)
21st May 2025 8:44am
standing
waiting
street photography
candid
