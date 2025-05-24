Sign up
143 / 365
Who's a little Tinker...bell
Hadn't walked along this part of the canal for a little while and there's a new bit of graffiti "Public Art". It's cool but a bit weird too 🙂
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a (lynx)
Taken
24th May 2025 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
public art
