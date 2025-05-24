Previous
Who's a little Tinker...bell by scousesmurf
Who's a little Tinker...bell

Hadn't walked along this part of the canal for a little while and there's a new bit of graffiti "Public Art". It's cool but a bit weird too 🙂
Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
