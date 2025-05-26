Previous
Next
Ready to Celebrate by scousesmurf
145 / 365

Ready to Celebrate

I took this on the way to find my standing place to wait for the Liverpool FC trophy winning parade bus. Weather got steadily worse but well worth a getting a bit wet for 🙂
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact