Previous
Next
Geese by scousesmurf
151 / 365

Geese

Plenty of fully grown birds by the canal too. Much less scary when there's just two adults!!
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact