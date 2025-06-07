Previous
What you Looking at by scousesmurf
157 / 365

What you Looking at

This was a challenge that asked for a photo taken with the wrong lens. I went for this dog portrait with a fisheye lens 😁
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
Janice ace
Haha I can almost feel that wet nose!
June 17th, 2025  
