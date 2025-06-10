Previous
Arty Bollard by scousesmurf
160 / 365

Arty Bollard

A regeneration project group has got a local artist to paint the bollards around the nearby park. This is one of her efforts. Her name is Madeleine Pires, if you want to check out her work 🙂
