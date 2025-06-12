Previous
In the Gutter by scousesmurf
162 / 365

In the Gutter

The decayed look of the flowers and the road markings caught my attention. I have boosted the effect in editing but wondering if I should have cropped out the black tarmac
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
