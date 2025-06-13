Previous
Foliage by scousesmurf
163 / 365

Foliage

It was one of if the girls in work's birthday today and someone had bought her flowers. I took more interest in the stems 😂
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact