166 / 365
Whiskey 'on the Logs'
There's often some interesting litter if you look long enough. This empty miniature was left here and judging by the state of the label it's been three a week or two
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
16th June 2025 7:39pm
bottle
jack daniels
jd
