168 / 365
Tap and Go
Had a challenge theme of Daily Ritual... I didn't even think of something related to my 365 effort 😆
I get the train each day (slight white lie as it's only week days but close enough)
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
1
365
Pixel 7a
18th June 2025 7:51am
travel
pass
scanner
