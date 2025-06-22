Previous
Victoria Tower by scousesmurf
172 / 365

Victoria Tower

Woohoo, I'm back up to date 😁
This is a Clock Tower built by Jesse Hartley. I loved the sky so had to take the photo, even though I only had my phone with me
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
47% complete

Photo Details

