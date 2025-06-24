Previous
Arch by scousesmurf
174 / 365

Arch

I was having a walk around town, and had never walked toward the Chinese Arch from this angle before. It also shows two other landmarks, The Black-E and one of our Cathedrals
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
