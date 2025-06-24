Sign up
174 / 365
Arch
I was having a walk around town, and had never walked toward the Chinese Arch from this angle before. It also shows two other landmarks, The Black-E and one of our Cathedrals
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
0
0
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
24th June 2025 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
arch
,
black-e
