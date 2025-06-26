Previous
Broken Wall by scousesmurf
Broken Wall

Late day in the office and no photo taken. Last resort is take something slightly interesting and try and make it look reasonable in PP 😁
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
Photo Details

