Bee by scousesmurf
178 / 365

Bee

Although not perfect, if the lightning is good my phone doesn't do a bad job of macro type photos, although you have to use portrait mode. Thankfully the Bee stopped long enough to get one photo
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
48% complete

Janice ace
Lovely capture!
June 29th, 2025  
