178 / 365
Bee
Although not perfect, if the lightning is good my phone doesn't do a bad job of macro type photos, although you have to use portrait mode. Thankfully the Bee stopped long enough to get one photo
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Tags
bee
insect
Janice
ace
Lovely capture!
June 29th, 2025
