Prism by scousesmurf
Prism

I've had this for ages but never actually found a use for it until tonight. A challenge theme of Triangle seemed as good an opportunity as any. Used the torch off my phone and and some yellow material to diffuse to light
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
