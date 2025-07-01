Sign up
Previous
181 / 365
Prism
I've had this for ages but never actually found a use for it until tonight. A challenge theme of Triangle seemed as good an opportunity as any. Used the torch off my phone and and some yellow material to diffuse to light
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
0
0
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
181
photos
15
followers
19
following
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
1st July 2025 9:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
prism
,
triangle
