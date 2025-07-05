Previous
Cinnabar Moth Caterpillar by scousesmurf
185 / 365

Cinnabar Moth Caterpillar

These caterpillars always make for lovely photos, partly because they're found on ragwort (I only just found that out). My phone camera does impress me at times ... Usually when the lightning is really good 🙂
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact