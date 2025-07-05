Sign up
Previous
185 / 365
Cinnabar Moth Caterpillar
These caterpillars always make for lovely photos, partly because they're found on ragwort (I only just found that out). My phone camera does impress me at times ... Usually when the lightning is really good 🙂
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Tags
caterpillar
,
ragwort
,
cinnabar moth
