191 / 365
Chips N' Dips
Took a detour on my way home from work to go for a wander down toward Liverpool waterfront, weather had been gorgeous and I missed out on getting a photo of this van last time I was here
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
52% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
2
365
DSC-RX100M3
11th July 2025 7:46pm
Tags
van
,
fast food
,
liverpool
