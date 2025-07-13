Previous
There'll be Two Beer Bottles Hanging on the Ledge by scousesmurf
193 / 365

There'll be Two Beer Bottles Hanging on the Ledge

Well this one definitely turned out better than I expected. Saw it on my way to the shops and had to walk past on my way back, thankfully I didn't have much shopping 😆
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
July 13th, 2025  
