Previous
Lipstick by scousesmurf
194 / 365

Lipstick

Monday means macro shot and this week it's cosmetics. Raided the missus's bag and this was probably the best item she had in there... Not sure what most of the other items are for 🤣
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact